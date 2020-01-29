Home

Nightingale George On Monday 20th January 2020, peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital,

George
aged 85 years

Beloved husband of the late Jean, loving dad of Mark and Alison, father in law of Gail and Paul and grandad of Myles and James.
A 12.15 pm service and
committal will be held at
Pleasington Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February.

Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be
made to Dementia UK.

Enq Co-op Funeralcare,
10-14 Mincing Lane,
Blackburn BB2 2EB
Tel: 01254 57331
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 29, 2020
