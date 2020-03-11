Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
George Rigby Notice
Rigby On 3rd March 2020, in hospital
and from Bretherton.
George Anthony 'Tony'
Aged 82 years.
C.Eng..F.I.C.E. Rigby
and Partners LLP
Beloved husband of Jean,
very dear father of
Jonathan, Adrian, Chris and James, a dear father-in-law and cherished grandpa.
Funeral service to take place at
St John the Baptist, Bretherton on Wednesday 18th March at 2:30pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Dress code optional.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01275 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 11, 2020
