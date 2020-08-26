Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenyon's Meridian Funeral Home
155 Eaves Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR6 0TB
01257 234377
Resources
More Obituaries for George Sharples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Sharples

Notice Condolences

George Sharples Notice
SHARPLES George Passed away peacefully on 22nd August in Hospital, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late June. Very dear father of Alan and Marilyn, dear father in law of Debbie and Rennie, loving grandad of Stuart, Amy, Anna and Sarah, loving great grandad of Amber, Heidi and Robyn.
Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society.

Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel. 01257 234377.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -