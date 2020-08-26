|
SHARPLES George Passed away peacefully on 22nd August in Hospital, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late June. Very dear father of Alan and Marilyn, dear father in law of Debbie and Rennie, loving grandad of Stuart, Amy, Anna and Sarah, loving great grandad of Amber, Heidi and Robyn.
Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society.
Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel. 01257 234377.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 26, 2020