Gervase Gillibrand Notice
GILLIBRAND On 9th January 2020
suddenly in hospital
Gervase Nicholas Alexander
aged 56 years
Devoted husband of Carole, beloved dad of
Joanne and Suzanne
and step dad to Barry,
much loved grandad
and great grandad,
loving son of Dennis
and brother of Louise.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Chorley on
Thursday 30th January at 1:00pm followed by interment
at Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 22, 2020
