GREGORY (nee Rollins)
Glenis Anne Passed away on 8th April at
Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 78 years old.
Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice. A much loved mum and mother-in-law to Maxine and Pete, Jackie and Mel, John and Julie. Loving and proud granny to John, Beth, Helen, Emma, Emily, Tom and Matthew, and to five
great-grandchildren.
A private funeral to be held on Thursday 23rd April, 1:30pm at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
A celebration of Glenis's life for family and friends will be held
later in the year.
Donations, if desired, to
NHS Charity COVID-19 Appeal
via the family.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel:01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 22, 2020
