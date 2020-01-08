|
|
|
SIBBALD On the 3rd January 2020,
peacefully at Chorley Hospital,
Gordon
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey,
loving father of Susan,
Stuart and Beverley
and step father of Lynn,
dear father in law,
devoted grandad
and great grandad.
Donations if desired to
St. Georges Parish Church
and St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service will be held at
St. Georges Parish Church,
followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All funeral details and enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 8, 2020