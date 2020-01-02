Home

RUDD On the 19th December 2019, peacefully at home with his family
Graham 'G'
aged 76 years
Beloved husband of Barbara, dearly loved father, father- in- law, devoted grandad and great grandad, loving brother,
brother -in- law and uncle.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Derian House and Cancer Research UK
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral Service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 9th January 2020
at 11.30am.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel:01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020
