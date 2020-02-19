|
HILTON Gwendolen
(Gwen) Passed away peacefully
at Chorley District Hospital
on the 12th February 2020,
aged 96 years.
Loving mother of Brenda and a dear mother-in-law of Alan. Very dear grandma of Lorraine and Sarah. Also much loved great grandma of James and Esmé.
Funeral Service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 27th February 2020
at 2:30pm.
Donations if desired to
Chorley Hedgehog Rescue.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel:01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 19, 2020