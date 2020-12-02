|
|
|
CHAPMAN On 20th November 2020, peacefully in Springfield
Nursing Home, Chorley
Hannah
Aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of 66 years to Andrew, dearly loved mother to Ondrey, Margaret, Stephen and Samuel, grandmother to 14,
and great-grandmother
"With Christ, which is far better."
Private funeral service will
be held in the Chapel at
B. Livesey Ltd. Funeral Directors on Friday 4th December at
1:30pm followed by
Interment at Chorley Cemetery
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 2, 2020