|
|
|
SMITH (née Bamford) On 6th August 2020, peacefully
at Grove House Nursing Home
Hannah (Hilda)
Aged 95 years
Dearly loved wife of the late George, much loved mother of Michael and the late Robert,
a loving mother-in-law,
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at St. Paul's Church, Adlington on Friday 21st August 2020 at 1:45pm followed by committal at Overdale crematorium (West Chapel).
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, payable
to St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 12, 2020