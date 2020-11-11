|
|
|
BLUNDELL On the 6th November 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Harry
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Rita, dearly loved father of Dawn and Sandra, loving father-in-law of Tony and Anthony, devoted grandpa of Claire and Simon, Lisa and Mark also a much loved great grandpa of Finley and Ella.
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 11, 2020