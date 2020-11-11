Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Harry Blundell Notice
BLUNDELL On the 6th November 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital

Harry
aged 86 years.

Beloved husband of Rita, dearly loved father of Dawn and Sandra, loving father-in-law of Tony and Anthony, devoted grandpa of Claire and Simon, Lisa and Mark also a much loved great grandpa of Finley and Ella.

Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible).

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 11, 2020
