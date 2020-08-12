Home

Harry Monk Notice
MONK On 1st August 2020, peacefully in Royal Albert Edward Infirmary

Harry
aged 98 years.

Beloved husband of the late Maud, dearly loved father of Barbara and a cherished grandad of Nicola.

Love and remembered always.

Funeral service will take place today at St. George's Parish Church, Chorley at 1:00pm followed by Interment
at Chorley Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 12, 2020
