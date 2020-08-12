|
MONK On 1st August 2020, peacefully in Royal Albert Edward Infirmary
Harry
aged 98 years.
Beloved husband of the late Maud, dearly loved father of Barbara and a cherished grandad of Nicola.
Love and remembered always.
Funeral service will take place today at St. George's Parish Church, Chorley at 1:00pm followed by Interment
at Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 12, 2020