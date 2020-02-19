Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Hazel Mockett Notice
Mockett Hazel Peacefully, at home in
Whittle-le-Woods, surrounded by family, in the early hours of
14 February at the age of 94.
Devoted and beloved wife
of the late Albert Mockett.
A wonderful and much-loved mother to Avril and Adrian,
dear mother-in-law to
Walt and Bridgette, loving grandmother to Rachael, Lauren, Alistair and Nadine, and special great-grandmother to Lazer.
She was the heart of our family and a friend to so many.
Funeral details to follow.
Enquiries to
B Livesey Ltd
on (01257) 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 19, 2020
