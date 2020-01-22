Home

Hester Crawford

Hester Crawford Notice
CRAWFORD On the 11th January 2020, peacefully at Chorley Hospital,
Hester Jean,
aged 88 years.
Beloved partner of the late Neil, dearly loved mother of Robin and Jennie, loving mother in law to Eric, devoted grandma of Emma, Richard, Rebecca, Thomas and Alex and loving 'gran gran'
of Jessie, Jensen, Jake,
Sky and Isobel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to R.S.P.C.A. c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service and Committal
will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 4th February
at 11.30am.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd., Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 22, 2020
