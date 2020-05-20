|
|
|
Bateman (née Ikin) On 16th May 2020,
peacefully in hospital.
Hilary
aged 82 years
Beloved wife of the late Eric, dearly loved mother of Andrew and daughter-in-law Jo, dear sister to Joan also auntie to Pat and Peter.
Private funeral service will be held at Overdale Crematorium on Wednesday 27th May at 11:30am
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 20, 2020