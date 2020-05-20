Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Hilary Bateman

Notice Condolences

Hilary Bateman Notice
Bateman (née Ikin) On 16th May 2020,
peacefully in hospital.
Hilary
aged 82 years
Beloved wife of the late Eric, dearly loved mother of Andrew and daughter-in-law Jo, dear sister to Joan also auntie to Pat and Peter.
Private funeral service will be held at Overdale Crematorium on Wednesday 27th May at 11:30am
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 20, 2020
