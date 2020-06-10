Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Gregory

Notice Condolences

Hilda Gregory Notice
GREGORY HILDA (NEE RIDING) On 26th May 2020,
in Leigh Infirmary,
Hilda,
aged 94 years.
The loving wife of the late James, devoted mother to Keith and Malcolm. Grandmother to Ashley, mother in law to June, friend and neighbour to many.
Graveside service and interment at St David's Church, Haigh on Wednesday 10th June at 10am.
Family flowers only please donations, in lieu if so desired, may be sent for Cancer Research UK c/o
The Livesey Funeral Service,
Church Street,
Horwich
Tel 01204 696311.
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 10, 2020
