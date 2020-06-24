|
|
|
HUNT Hilda Sadly passed away suddenly
on the 13th June 2020
aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of the late Fred,
much loved mum to Janice and son-in-law Jack and a loving and devoted nanna to granddaughters Kathryn and Lindsey.
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed,
but very dear.
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 2nd July at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Stroke Association
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 24, 2020