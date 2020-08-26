Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Ian Council

Notice Condolences

Ian Council Notice
COUNCIL Ian Harold Passed away peacefully at Rivington Park Care Home,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of the late Florence, much loved dad of Fiona, dear father in law of Craig and a devoted grandad to Olivia.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible).
Private Requiem Mass will be held at St. Agnes R/C Church, Eccleston on Monday 7th September at 11.00am, followed by interment at Fleetwood Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 26, 2020
