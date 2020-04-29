Home

HAYDOCK On 18th April 2019,
peacefully in hospital
Ian Arthur
aged 69 years
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, devoted dad to Lesley and Gareth, cherished grandad of Carrie-Anne.
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 6th May 2020.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 29, 2020
