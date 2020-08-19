|
|
|
THOMAS (née Beattie) On 5th August 2020, peacefully in Royal Albert Edward Infirmary
Irene
aged 77 years
Beloved wife of the late Bernard.
Resting peacefully.
Funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 19th August at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 19, 2020