ROBINSON (nee Clayton) On the 26th August 2020, peacefully at
St. Catherine's Hospice,
Isabel Fielding,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roy,
dearly loved mother
of Sheila and Gill,
loving mother in law
of Derek and Vince
and devoted grandma of
Sarah and James
and partner Jess.
Private funeral service and committal will be held at
Overdale Crematorium, Bolton
on Thursday 10th September
at 12.00 noon.
Donations, if desired, to
Médecins Sans Frontières, Chorley M.S. Society or Speakeasy
c/o the funeral director
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 9, 2020