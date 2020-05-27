Home

Ivy Outhwaite

Ivy Outhwaite Notice
OUTHWAITE (née Ratcliffe) On 21st May 2020, peacefully at Royal Blackburn Hospital
Ivy
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late John, loving mum to Jacqui, much loved and special grandma to Michael (dec) and a dear sister.
Private funeral service will take place at Pleasington Crematorium on Monday 1st June at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Epilepsy Society
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 27, 2020
