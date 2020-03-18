|
|
|
DAWBER On the 6th March 2020,
at Royal Preston Hospital.
James Frederick
aged 65 years
Beloved son of the late
Freda and Cyril Dawber.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Mary's R. C. Church, Chorley on Friday 20th March at 12:00 noon followed by interment at
Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the restoration fund at St. Walburge, Preston (cheques payable to Institute of Christ the King)
and Cancer Research UK
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 18, 2020