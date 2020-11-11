|
|
|
Kirkman James Keith On 31st October 2020 at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 76 years.
Keith
The dearly loved husband of Rita,
much loved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
A private funeral
service will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of The British Heart Foundation or Derian House Children's Hospice.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funerals,
147 Towngate, Leyland,
PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 11, 2020