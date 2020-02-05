|
|
|
PEMBERTON On 23rd January 2020,
peacefully in Wigan Infirmary
James
aged 83 years
Dearly loved father of Marie, James and Jacqueline, loving father-in-law, grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. John's Coppull on Tuesday 11th February at 10:30am
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 5, 2020