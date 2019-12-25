|
|
|
WILCOCK (Formerly Wilding
née Holland) On 12th December 2019,
peacefully after a long illness in Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home
Jane
aged 97 years
Beloved wife of the late Joseph
and formerly Robert Stanley,
dearly loved mother of Bob and Jennifer, loving mother-in-law of Helen and Bill (dec)
devoted grandma and
great grandma, also a dear
sister of Roy.
Funeral Service will take place
at Christ Church,
Charnock Richard on
Thursday 2nd January 2020
at 2:00pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, care of the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 25, 2019