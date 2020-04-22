Home

Jean Atherton

Notice Condolences

Jean Atherton Notice
ATHERTON Jean Mary Beloved and much loved wife, mum, grandma, sister, cousin, auntie & friend.

Passed away suddenly at home
on 13th April 2020.

'Loving you always
Forgetting you never'

Private family funeral service
to take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in Jean's memory to
St Catherine's Hospice if desired.

All enquiries to R. Banks (Funerals) LTD Bentham House,
220 Spendmore Lane, Coppull
PR7 5BZ Tel 01257 793880
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 22, 2020
