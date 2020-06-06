Home

FLETCHER (née Henderson) On the 23rd May 2020,
peacefully at
Longridge Community Hospital
Jean Durie
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roy,
dearly loved mother of Norman and Bill, loving mother-in-law of Kate and Sheila, devoted grandma to Sarah, Daniel, Samantha and Natalie and great grandma to Harrison, Grace, Phoebe,
Dylan and Isla.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Derian House
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 4th June at 3:30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 6, 2020
