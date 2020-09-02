Home

Jean Holden-Smith

Jean Holden-Smith Notice
HOLDEN-SMITH On 18th August 2020

Jean Margaret
aged 68 years

Dearly loved wife of Pete,
devoted mum of Richard and Roz, cherished grandma of Zoe, Leo, Georgie, Molly and Ella, dear sister of Kevin, Janet and Colin and cherished daughter of John (deceased) and Edith.

Private funeral service
to take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd September
at 2:30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Alder Hey Children's Charity and Clapa c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 2, 2020
