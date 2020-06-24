Home

WILSON Jean Margaret Died peacefully in
Chorley Hospital
on 14th June 2020
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife, dearly loved mother, loving mother-in-law, devoted granny and great granny.
Jean will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all
family and friends
A private funeral service will take place at Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Brindle Ward, Chorley Hospital
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 24, 2020
