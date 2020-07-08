Home

Jeffrey Stead

Jeffrey Stead Notice
STEAD On his 89th Birthday,
29th June 2020,
peacefully at home

Jeffrey

Dearly loved husband of Doris, loving father of Christine and Graham and their partners,
proud grandpa to Sarah,
Gemma, Jo, Mark, Matt and Kay,
a special great-grandpa to
Mavis, Rhyanna and Samuel.

Rest In Peace.

A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 14th July 2020
at 11:30am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 8, 2020
