Joan Rostron Notice
ROSTRON Joan Passed away peacefully at
Euxton Park Nursing Home
on the 1st of August 2020,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Very dear mother
of Carol and Pauline.
Dear Mother-in-law, loving Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral Service to be held
at Charnock Richard
Crematorium on Wednesday
12th of August 2020 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Diabetes UK or Dementia UK.
Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel. 01257 234377.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 5, 2020
