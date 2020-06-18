|
|
|
Bennett JOHN BRIAN Marion and family wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the beautiful flowers,
cards of condolence and
generous donations
to N.W. Air Ambulance received in memory of a dearly loved husband.
Thank you to the Ambulance Service and Police for attending
at this difficult time and to
Revd Janet Taylor for the
lovely service she gave.
Finally thank you to
B. Livesey Ltd
Independent Funeral Directors
for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 18, 2020