Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenyon's Meridian Funeral Home
155 Eaves Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR6 0TB
01257 234377
Resources
More Obituaries for John Denver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Denver

Notice Condolences

John Denver Notice
DENVER JOHN Passed away peacefully at his home on 8th September 2020, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Rita.
Very dear father of Susan and Martin. Dear Father-in-law and proud Grandad of Michelle, Joe, Robert and Charlie. Also a loving Great Grandad of Jack and Rupert.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 11:30am at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice or
Marie Curie.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -