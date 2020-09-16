|
|
|
DENVER JOHN Passed away peacefully at his home on 8th September 2020, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Rita.
Very dear father of Susan and Martin. Dear Father-in-law and proud Grandad of Michelle, Joe, Robert and Charlie. Also a loving Great Grandad of Jack and Rupert.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 11:30am at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice or
Marie Curie.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 16, 2020