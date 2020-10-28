Home

John Johnson Notice
Johnson John Passed away peacefully at Christie's Hospital on the
9th October 2020, aged 62 years.

Dearly loved son of Betty.
Much loved brother of Chris,
brother-in-law of Helen and
devoted uncle of Millie.

Requiem Mass to be held at
St.Mary's RC Church, Chorley on
Wednesday 4th of November 2020 at 12:00 noon, followed by interment at Chorley Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
DEPT 26, Haematology dept.
The Christie Hospital Withington, Manchester and please give
John's name as a reference.

Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 28, 2020
