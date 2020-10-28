|
Johnson John Passed away peacefully at Christie's Hospital on the
9th October 2020, aged 62 years.
Dearly loved son of Betty.
Much loved brother of Chris,
brother-in-law of Helen and
devoted uncle of Millie.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St.Mary's RC Church, Chorley on
Wednesday 4th of November 2020 at 12:00 noon, followed by interment at Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
DEPT 26, Haematology dept.
The Christie Hospital Withington, Manchester and please give
John's name as a reference.
Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 28, 2020