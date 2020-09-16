|
|
|
KERINS JOHN Passed away, after an illness borne with great dignity and courage,
at The Countess of Chester Hospital on 7th September 2020, aged 64 years.
Dearly loved husband of Susan. Much loved son of Francis (deceased) and Marion.
Beloved brother of Anthony, William and Anne.
Loving brother-in-law,
uncle and great uncle.
Forever in our hearts
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 18th September 2020 at 1.30pm at St Joseph's RC Church, Anderton, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Myeloma UK.
Enquiries Carl and Brett Kenyon
Meridian Funeral Home
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 16, 2020