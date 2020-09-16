Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenyon's Meridian Funeral Home
155 Eaves Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR6 0TB
01257 234377
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kerins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kerins

Notice Condolences

John Kerins Notice
KERINS JOHN Passed away, after an illness borne with great dignity and courage,
at The Countess of Chester Hospital on 7th September 2020, aged 64 years.

Dearly loved husband of Susan. Much loved son of Francis (deceased) and Marion.
Beloved brother of Anthony, William and Anne.
Loving brother-in-law,
uncle and great uncle.
Forever in our hearts
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 18th September 2020 at 1.30pm at St Joseph's RC Church, Anderton, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Myeloma UK.

Enquiries Carl and Brett Kenyon
Meridian Funeral Home
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -