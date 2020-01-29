|
|
|
LYLE On the 22nd January 2020 peacefully at Chorley Hospital
John
Aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Vera,
dearly loved dad to Carol,
dear father-in-law to Eamonn,
loving and devoted grandfather
to Kathryn and Jonathan
and Charlotte and dear
brother-in-law of Mavis.
Funeral Service will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey
Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 29, 2020