|
|
|
ROBINSON JOHN KENNETH The Very Reverend
JOHN KENNETH ROBINSON
Passed away peacefully in Wrightington Hospital on the 5th of August 2020, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Merry.
Dear father of Rachel and
loving grandad of Zynia and Mina.
Funeral service to be held at
St. George's CE Church on
Wednesday 19th August 2020
at 2:30pm, followed by committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desire to
British Heart Foundation.
Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon,
Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel. 01257 234377.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 12, 2020