B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
John Sellers Notice
Sellers On 15th April 2020,
peacefully in hospital
John Leslie
aged 97.
Devoted husband of the late Doreen, beloved father of Judith and Stephen, grandad and
great grandad.
Private Funeral to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 27th April at 4:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 22, 2020
