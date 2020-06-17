Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Smith

Notice Condolences

John Smith Notice
SMITH On the 10th June 2020
in hospital,
John Derek,
Aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved husband of June, dear father to Gerrard, Karen, Anthony and the late Fr John. Loving and devoted grandfather
of Mark, John, Margo, Victoria,
Sam, William and Tom and great grandfather to Max, Rory, Zoe
and Laura.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Archdiocese of Liverpool
Priest Retirement Fund c/o the funeral director (please gift aid
if possible)
Private funeral service and interment to be held at
St. Gregory's R/C Church,
Chorley, on Monday 22nd June
at 3.00pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -