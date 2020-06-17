|
|
|
SMITH On the 10th June 2020
in hospital,
John Derek,
Aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved husband of June, dear father to Gerrard, Karen, Anthony and the late Fr John. Loving and devoted grandfather
of Mark, John, Margo, Victoria,
Sam, William and Tom and great grandfather to Max, Rory, Zoe
and Laura.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Archdiocese of Liverpool
Priest Retirement Fund c/o the funeral director (please gift aid
if possible)
Private funeral service and interment to be held at
St. Gregory's R/C Church,
Chorley, on Monday 22nd June
at 3.00pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 17, 2020