TODD John Sadly passed away peacefully, in hospital on the 25th of May 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Catherine. Very dear dad of Joanne and Helen, dear father-in-law of Adrian and Phillip. Devoted Grandad of Isabella, Francesca and Olivia.
A private family funeral service
will be held at
Pleasington Crematorium on Wednesday the 3rd of June 2020 at 12.00 Noon.
A Memorial Service will be
held for John at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory to Derian House Children's Hospice.
Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel. 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 6, 2020