John Valentine

John Valentine Notice
Valentine John Patrick Aged 96 years.
Passed away peacefully on
22nd February at
Gillibrand Hall Care Home.
Will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
John's funeral service will take place at St Mary's RC Church, Chorley on Friday 13th March
at 12 noon followed by committal
at Chorley Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome and/or donations which will benefit Gillibrand Hall.
All enquiries to-
Co-op Funeralcare,
45-47 Pall Mall, Chorley, PR7 3LT.
Tel. 01257 260075
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 4, 2020
