|
|
|
WALLWORK On 31st December 2019 peacefully at The Beeches Care Home
John Alan
Aged 90 years.
Devoted husband of the late Joyce, beloved father of Alison, Andrew and Jane, loving father-in-law to Stephen and Andrew, much loved grandfather of David, Matthew and Helen.
Funeral service to be held at
St Bartholomew's Parish Church, Westhoughton on Friday 17th January 2020 at 2:15pm followed by committal at Overdale Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 8, 2020