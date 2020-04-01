|
|
|
DOHERTY On the 12th March 2020,
peacefully at Wigan Infirmary,
after a long illness
Joseph
aged 69 years
Beloved husband of Jean,
dearly loved father
of Khadine and Jolene,
loving father-in-law to Paul
and a devoted grandad of
Cassia, Kian, Bessie,
Amelie and Niamh.
A Memorial Service will be held
for Joseph later in the year.
Donations, if desired,
to The Christie Charity c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 1, 2020