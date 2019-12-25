Home

Joseph Methven Notice
METHVEN On the 14th December 2019, peacefully in hospital,
Joseph Henry 'Joe'
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sylvia, dearly loved dad to David (deceased), devoted grandad to Jenni and Jessica and
great grandad to Leah, Jodie,
Ryan and Jaxon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Three Wishes Charity c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid, if possible).
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 27th December
at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 25, 2019
