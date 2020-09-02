|
Wilson On the 19th August 2020, peacefully in hospital,
Joseph Neville, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Eileen,
dearly loved father of John and David, dear father in law to Sue, loving and devoted grandfather to Daniel, James and Nicholas,
dear brother of Joyce, Vivian
and the late Dereck and dear
brother in law to Joan.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Age UK
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible).
Private funeral service
will be held at St. Pauls Parish
Church, Adlington on
Tuesday 8th September at 1.30pm,
followed by interment at
Adlington Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 2, 2020