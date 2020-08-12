Home

Joseph Woods

Notice Condolences

Joseph Woods Notice
Woods On 4th August 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital

Joseph Michael
'Joe'
aged 76 years.

Dearly loved father of Stephen, Susan, Joanne and Natalie,
much loved brother of Peter, Susan and Edith, loving
brother-in-law and uncle.

Funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August at 10:30am.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Diabetes Association c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 12, 2020
