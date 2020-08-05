|
ENTWISTLE (née Monks) On 29th July 2020, peacefully at Walton House Nursing Home, Joyce Rita Mary, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Ernest (Ernie) a loving mother, step-mother, mother-in-law
and grandma.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 6th August 2020
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired,
to North West Air Ambulance
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 5, 2020