Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Entwistle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Entwistle

Notice Condolences

Joyce Entwistle Notice
ENTWISTLE (née Monks) On 29th July 2020, peacefully at Walton House Nursing Home, Joyce Rita Mary, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Ernest (Ernie) a loving mother, step-mother, mother-in-law
and grandma.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 6th August 2020
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired,
to North West Air Ambulance
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -